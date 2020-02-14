Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 959 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

