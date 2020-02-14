Godsey & Gibb Associates Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,739 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,282. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

