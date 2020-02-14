Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $210,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $343.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.94, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

