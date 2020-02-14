Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $346,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.07% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $361,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 167.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,246. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

In related news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

