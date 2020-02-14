goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$80.00. The company traded as high as C$78.64 and last traded at C$76.40, with a volume of 86013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.99.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total transaction of C$1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$28,968,730.89. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$3,928,942.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.19 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

