Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 413,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,977. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

