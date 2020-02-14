Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $472,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

