Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €38.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

ETR DAI opened at €43.25 ($50.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.34. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

