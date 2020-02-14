Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 860 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 601.67 ($7.91).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 582.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 597.90.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

