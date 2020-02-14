Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.47 ($122.64).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €122.75 ($142.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.92. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

