Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.47 ($122.64).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €122.75 ($142.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.92. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

