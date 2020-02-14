Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€186.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €145.92 ($169.68).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €132.80 ($154.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.22. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

