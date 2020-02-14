Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.86.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.