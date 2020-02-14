Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

