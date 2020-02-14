Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

GOSS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

