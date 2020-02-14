GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), approximately 30,648 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 million and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.87.

About GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

