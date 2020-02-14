Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. 9,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

