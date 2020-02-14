GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given $15.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 82,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

