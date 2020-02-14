Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 56.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 230.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 18.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 75,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

