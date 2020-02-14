GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 815,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,664,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after buying an additional 1,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

