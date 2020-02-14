Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

