GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.57.

GRUB opened at $51.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.42 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,394 shares of company stock worth $1,763,214 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

