Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,261,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,252,000 after acquiring an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

