GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), 8,248,147 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication (ICT) technology infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

