GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. GTX shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 48,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

GTX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

