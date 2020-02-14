Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,380 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 4.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 447,514 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 423,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 289,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 33,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,568. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

