Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,000 Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,467. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

