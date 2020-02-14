Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,161,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. 42,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

