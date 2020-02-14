Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 50,330 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,330 shares during the quarter. Gold Resource accounts for approximately 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Gold Resource worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 670,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 522,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 360,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $3,198,000.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.13. 14,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,788. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.