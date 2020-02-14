Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPOR. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

