Habit Restaurants (HABT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) recently:

2/13/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/10/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

2/7/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/22/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/15/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/9/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/8/2020 – Habit Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/6/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Habit Restaurants had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

12/18/2019 – Habit Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 227,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,371. Habit Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Habit Restaurants Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.