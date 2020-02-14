Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

HAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,058,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

