Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

