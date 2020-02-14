Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

