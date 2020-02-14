Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

