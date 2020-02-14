Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $46,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,566. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

