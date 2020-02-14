Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,309 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

