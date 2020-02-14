Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 23,792 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RealPage were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RP. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,291 shares of company stock valued at $34,501,422 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.