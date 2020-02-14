Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,171 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

