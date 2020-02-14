Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,770,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

