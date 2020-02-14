Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

THG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. 1,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

