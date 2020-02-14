Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives News Impact Score of 4.00

Media stories about Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) have trended very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Harmony Gold Mining earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Harmony Gold Mining’s ranking:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 433,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

