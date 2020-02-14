Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $887,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

About Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

