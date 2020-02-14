Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSW. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,629. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $915.55 million and a P/E ratio of 34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

