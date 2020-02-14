HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,607. The stock has a market cap of $509.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

