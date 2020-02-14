HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -3.55. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,239,726 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

