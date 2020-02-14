Head-To-Head Analysis: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (OTCMKTS:HFBL)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 7.07% 3.46% 0.42% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 17.84% 8.42% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.30 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.89 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

