HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HVT remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.59) during trading hours on Friday. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 421.22.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

