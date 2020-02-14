HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.25 Per Share

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HVT remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.59) during trading hours on Friday. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 421.22.
