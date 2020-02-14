Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of HR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

