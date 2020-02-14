Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.69-1.73 EPS.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,600,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.13, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

