Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. 3,102,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

