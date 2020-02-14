HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.47 ($87.75).

HEI traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €63.56 ($73.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

